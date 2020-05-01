Sepio Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,463,000 after purchasing an additional 852,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,850,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,600 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,681. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average of $108.36. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52 week low of $75.29 and a 52 week high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

