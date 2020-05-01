Sepio Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 165.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,803 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,695 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,647 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.77. 354,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average is $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $35.77.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

