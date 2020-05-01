Sepio Capital LLC Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $915,811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,388,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,031,370,000 after buying an additional 33,570 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,517,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $826,464,000 after buying an additional 1,566,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $786,639,000 after buying an additional 115,688 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,146,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,495,000 after buying an additional 265,354 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.65 on Friday, reaching $220.93. 31,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.11. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

