Sepio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Sepio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Sepio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,485,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 326.1% in the 1st quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $10,282,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,371.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

EWT stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. The company had a trading volume of 344,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $41.83.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

