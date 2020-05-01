Sepio Capital LLC Purchases 1,184 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.10. 33,397,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,761,848. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.14. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $237.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

