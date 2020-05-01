Sepio Capital LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,255,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,388,000 after buying an additional 110,383 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after buying an additional 181,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after buying an additional 52,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 95,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

