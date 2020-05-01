Sepio Capital LLC Purchases 43,533 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 1,072.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,581,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,817,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.53. 264,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,378,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $64.17.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.