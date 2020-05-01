Sepio Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. Sepio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Health Catalyst as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,119,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,012,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $782,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,198.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $306,697.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,565 shares of company stock worth $2,624,004.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCAT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of HCAT stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.13. 12,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,814. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

