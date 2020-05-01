Sepio Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,156,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,167,000 after purchasing an additional 217,332 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,147,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $476,493,000 after buying an additional 1,241,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,898,000 after buying an additional 1,045,361 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,455,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,130,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,002,000 after purchasing an additional 915,395 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

NYSE DAL traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,416,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,605,864. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson acquired 25,510 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $297,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,005,017 shares of company stock valued at $46,043,112 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.