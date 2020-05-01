Sepio Capital LLC Sells 10,767 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sepio Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.54. 86,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,638. The stock has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $346.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.