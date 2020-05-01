Sepio Capital LLC Sells 36,129 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 36,129 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Nike during the third quarter worth $144,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Nike by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Nike by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NKE traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.16. 405,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

