Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Price Target Cut to GBX 135

Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:SRB traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 81 ($1.07). 132,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97. The company has a market cap of $47.72 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86. Serabi Gold has a one year low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a one year high of GBX 97 ($1.28). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 75.56.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc primarily engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold projects in Brazil and the United Kingdom. It also explores for copper deposits. The company's primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 50, 800 hectares; and the Coringa gold project covering an area of approximately 13, 000 hectares located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

