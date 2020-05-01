ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $384.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.64.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $12.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.51. 2,448,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,907. The company has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.08 and a 200 day moving average of $290.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total transaction of $7,700,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $590,467.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,169 shares of company stock valued at $35,315,020 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 44,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 13,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.