Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.62% from the company’s previous close.

SWG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 247.50 ($3.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,068. Shearwater Group has a 52 week low of GBX 132 ($1.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 327 ($4.30). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 230.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 234.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 million and a PE ratio of -12.31.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

