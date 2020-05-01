Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 2,928 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.11.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.36. 27,927,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,542,441. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $210.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

