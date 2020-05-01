Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $550.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $530.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.54% from the stock’s previous close.

SHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $610.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $574.39.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of SHW stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $536.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.