Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $600.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $610.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $571.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

NYSE:SHW traded down $9.93 on Thursday, hitting $526.44. 413,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,165. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.17 and a 200-day moving average of $548.27. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

