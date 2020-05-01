Shift (SHIFT) Reaches Market Cap of $388,335.19

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0280 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, IDAX, Bittrex and Livecoin. Shift has a market cap of $388,335.19 and approximately $657.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shift has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

