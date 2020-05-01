Shone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,906 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $5.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,920. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.36. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

