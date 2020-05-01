Shone Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 37,591 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shone Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $50.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,916. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

