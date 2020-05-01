Shone Asset Management LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. Plancorp LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,099,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $88,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,036,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $14,275,000.

AVEM traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $42.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $56.26.

