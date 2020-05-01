Shone Asset Management LLC Invests $3.12 Million in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

IVW stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.30. 22,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,526. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

