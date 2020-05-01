Shone Asset Management LLC Invests $5.48 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.5% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,896 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $193,486,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,545,000 after buying an additional 927,425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $4.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,360. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

