Shone Asset Management LLC Makes New $5.08 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 177,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 6.0% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Shone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 42,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. 1,165,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,533. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $32.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.