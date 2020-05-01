Shone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,973 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $122,868,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,741,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.80. The stock had a trading volume of 26,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,384. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.