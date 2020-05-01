Shone Asset Management LLC Takes $2.68 Million Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,000. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.2% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Shone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.67. 6,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,892. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $74.10.

