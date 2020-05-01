Shone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after buying an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $3.60 on Friday, reaching $106.67. 90,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,118. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

