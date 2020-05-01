Shone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 361,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,327,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 17.0% of Shone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Shone Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $39.69. 210,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,534. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $45.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

