Short Interest in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) Increases By 7.0%

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,550,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 15,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 37.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMT opened at $17.12 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle purchased 937,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 1,525,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.09 per share, with a total value of $199,995,361.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,595,799 shares of company stock valued at $231,646,153 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

