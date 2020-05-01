Short Interest in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Declines By 5.2%

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the March 31st total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Cable One from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,570.00.

NYSE CABO traded down $51.34 on Friday, reaching $1,861.52. The stock had a trading volume of 24,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $1,970.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,579.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,554.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.25 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles B. Mcdonald sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $2,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total value of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,380,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,328 shares of company stock valued at $10,150,322. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $88,449,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,321,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Cable One by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

