Short Interest in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Increases By 6.6%

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 4,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $5.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,894,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,146. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.46. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $82.78.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 163,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,319 shares of company stock worth $23,620,892. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.