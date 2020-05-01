Short Interest in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Drops By 7.0%

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,710,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 15,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of CCJ stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Cameco by 118.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Cameco by 10,895.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

