Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Drops By 11.7%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 71,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.36. 122,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,069. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $176.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.47. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $14.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. Capital Product Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 112.99%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.96%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 168.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 884,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 165,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

CPLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Capital Product Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.