Short Interest in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) Grows By 5.7%

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 328,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSII. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 10,822.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after acquiring an additional 535,085 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,528,000 after purchasing an additional 470,615 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $12,114,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $15,700,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $9,999,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSII traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $40.18. 192,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,532. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -191.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. Analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

