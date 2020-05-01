Short Interest in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Drops By 9.6%

Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cato from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

CATO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $281.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. Cato has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cato by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cato by 38.4% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 385,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cato by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 414,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 101,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cato by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 77,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

