Short Interest in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Rises By 10.1%

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 913,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,811,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,732,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS traded down $10.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.81. 806,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,346. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.26 and a 200 day moving average of $253.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.