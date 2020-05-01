Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Declines By 10.2%

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 710,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Shares of CLSD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 257,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,143. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 246.61% and a negative net margin of 1,416.02%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

