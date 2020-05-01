Short Interest in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Rises By 6.2%

Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,600 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the March 31st total of 245,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

CLCT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 64,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,770. The firm has a market cap of $214.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.34. Collectors Universe has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $30.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 62.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Collectors Universe by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 171,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 647.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLCT shares. TheStreet lowered Collectors Universe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

