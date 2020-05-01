Short Interest in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Declines By 10.9%

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 11,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ CNFR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Conifer has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNFR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Conifer from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

