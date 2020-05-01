Short Interest in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Increases By 5.8%

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 5,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $33,056,859.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,008,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $122,327,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,524,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,023 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 1,916.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 816,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,293,000 after purchasing an additional 776,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $43,211,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.55. 1,432,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,118. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. Copart has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $104.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $85.48.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

