Short Interest in Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) Decreases By 13.3%

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYCN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 167,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,783. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.64.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYCN. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

