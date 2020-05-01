Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Drops By 5.0%

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,110,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the March 31st total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,769,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,746,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 450,435 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $810,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.69. 746,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $118.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.03. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $13.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

