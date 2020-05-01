Short Interest in Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expands By 8.5%

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 31st total of 7,860,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 924,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.

In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $159,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $53,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,087,029 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,038. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cytokinetics from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Shares of CYTK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,746. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $898.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 10,351.99% and a negative net margin of 452.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

