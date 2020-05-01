Short Interest in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Grows By 7.0%

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 107,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $38.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 276,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

