Short Interest in Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Grows By 7.0%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $10.81 on Friday. Personalis has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The company has a market cap of $331.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.78.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Personalis by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Personalis by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Personalis in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

