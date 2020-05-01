Short Interest in Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Increases By 7.1%

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 273,200 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other Salem Media Group news, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 45,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $51,922.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,108.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 34,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $47,128.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,866.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 479,148 shares of company stock worth $523,393. Insiders own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Salem Media Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SALM opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

