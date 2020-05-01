Short Interest in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Rises By 7.1%

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,110,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the March 31st total of 13,180,000 shares. Approximately 27.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CFO Joan M. Hilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 39,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,565.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H. Todd Stitzer bought 12,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $81,240.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,136.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 54,735 shares of company stock valued at $363,440 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.2% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of SIG opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $543.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 1.72%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Bank of America lowered Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $15.17.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

