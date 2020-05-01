Short Interest in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expands By 6.9%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,830,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 12,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

SYF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.