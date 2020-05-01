Short Interest in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Declines By 6.8%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Town Sports International stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.13% of Town Sports International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.99% of the company’s stock.

CLUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CLUB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. The stock had a trading volume of 347,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,955. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.22. Town Sports International has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $115.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.04 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Town Sports International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

