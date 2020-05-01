Short Interest in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Grows By 5.1%

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 309,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $375.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.26. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSBF. ValuEngine cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,483,000 after acquiring an additional 81,322 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 284,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 80,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 194,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

